Change in tax structure to benefit differently able persons

DHAKA, June 10, 2019 (BSS) – Some changes are likely to be brought in the tax structure of the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year (FY20) to expand the civic services for differently able persons and raise their tax-free income tax ceiling.

Officials at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said that the tax-free income tax ceiling for the differently able persons have been raised over the years, but the tax-free income tax ceiling for the individuals remained unchanged.

Like the previous years, the tax-free income tax ceiling for the differently able persons would be raised from the existing level of Taka 4 lakh alongside giving tax exemption for them in other sectors.

Besides, differently able persons-friendly tax structure would be adopted in the next budget so that they could get their due health, education and other civic services.

Talking to BSS today, a senior NBR official said that some humanitarian steps would be taken in the next budget to facilitate the differently able persons.

He said if any hospital does not have different facilities like toilet facilities for the differently able persons, higher tax would be imposed on those hospitals. Side by side, the official said if any educational institution does not have minimum facilities for the differently able students, special tax measures would be taken for those institutions.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place a Taka 5.24 lakh crore possible budget for the next fiscal year (FY20) in parliament on June 13.

The size of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal has already been set at Taka 2,02,721 crore. The revenue collection target is likely to be set at around Taka 3.78 lakh crore in the next budget of which the NBR is likely to be tasked to realize over Taka 3 lakh crore.