Momen looks forward to Jaishankar’s early visit

DHAKA, June 10, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Dhaka

was looking forward to an early visit from India’s newly appointed foreign

minister Dr S Jaishankar’s.

“India was the first country that I visited after taking office as foreign

minister. So I hope, he (Jaishankar) would visit Bangladesh early,” he told

reporters at his office.

Momen said he recently received a warm letter from his Indian counterpart

where Jaishankar expressed his commitment to bring the Indo-Bangladesh

partnership up to the level set by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman after the War of Liberation in 1971.

Admiring Jaishankar as an icon in the diplomatic world, Momen said he hoped

Dhaka would be able to work with him in a good manner.

The Bangladesh foreign minister said that Bangladesh and India would continue

as partners for alleviating poverty in the region in the days to come.

In a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart on June 4, Jaishankar expressed

his keen interest to visit Bangladesh soon.

The Indian foreign minister said relation between the two close neighbors

had become deeper due to the wise and far-sighted leadership of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar observed the recent electoral victories of Bangladesh Awami

League and Indian National Democratic Alliance with huge mandates showed that

the people in both the countries were in favour of Bangladesh-India

partnership.