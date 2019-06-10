Momen looks forward to Jaishankar’s early visit

DHAKA, June 10, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Dhaka
was looking forward to an early visit from India’s newly appointed foreign
minister Dr S Jaishankar’s.
“India was the first country that I visited after taking office as foreign
minister. So I hope, he (Jaishankar) would visit Bangladesh early,” he told
reporters at his office.
Momen said he recently received a warm letter from his Indian counterpart
where Jaishankar expressed his commitment to bring the Indo-Bangladesh
partnership up to the level set by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman after the War of Liberation in 1971.
Admiring Jaishankar as an icon in the diplomatic world, Momen said he hoped
Dhaka would be able to work with him in a good manner.
The Bangladesh foreign minister said that Bangladesh and India would continue
as partners for alleviating poverty in the region in the days to come.
In a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart on June 4, Jaishankar expressed
his keen interest to visit Bangladesh soon.
The Indian foreign minister said relation between the two close neighbors
had become deeper due to the wise and far-sighted leadership of Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Jaishankar observed the recent electoral victories of Bangladesh Awami
League and Indian National Democratic Alliance with huge mandates showed that
the people in both the countries were in favour of Bangladesh-India
partnership.