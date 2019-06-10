DOE fines Asian paper Mills Taka 20 lakh for polluting Halda

CHITTAGONG, June 10, 2019 (BSS) – Department of Environment today fined the Asian Paper Mills here Taka 20 lakh for polluting the environment of Halda River, country’s only natural pure carp breeding field.

Regional Director of DoE Mohammad Moazzem Hossain imposed the penalty on Asian Paper Mills after a hearing at DOE Chittagong office.

DoE Director visited the paper mills at Nandirhar of Hathazari Upazila om May 27, 2019 and collected some samples. After investigation of the samples the DoE issued notice on owner of the mills for a hearing.

Officials of the DoE Chittagong office said the Asian Paper Mills was conducting operation keeping its effluent treatment plant (ETP) inoperative. DoE also asked the mills to make the ETP operation by one month.

The DoE action came after a recent visit of water resources secretary Kabir Bin Anwar in the area when he received complaints from local people about the pollution of Halda River.