Uber starts phone anonymisation

DHAKA, June 10, 2019 (BSS) – On-demand ride-sharing company Uber today introduced two-way phone anonymisation technology which would improve riders and drivers communication mode hiding mobile phone number.

The new measure would anonymise phone numbers and contact details of the rider and driver for privacy protection, said an Uber press release.

Phone anonymisation is a safety precaution, ensuring that the privacy of both rider and driver partner is protected at all times. This is done by using software to connect calls anonymising both mobile phone numbers.

“Riders and driver partners form is the core of Uber’s business and the launch of Phone Anonymisation will ensure the privacy of both driver-partners and riders, and improve the way they communicate,” said Zulquar Quazi Islam, Lead of Uber Bangladesh.