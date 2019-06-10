4 dead in Sudan a week after bloody crackdown

KHARTOUM, June 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – One week after dozens died in a

crackdown on Sudanese protesters demanding civilian rule, four people were

killed as security forces moved to quell a civil disobedience campaign

launched Sunday.

The deaths marked almost two months since the April 11 ouster of longtime

ruler Omar al-Bashir, as talks broke down between protest leaders and

military rulers over who should lead a new governing body — a civilian or

soldier.

Protesters set about building roadblocks in Khartoum, while markets and

shops were closed in other towns and cities.

A doctors’ committee linked to the demonstrators said two people had been

killed in clashes in the capital, while two others died in its twin city of

Omdurman, just across the Nile.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors blamed forces supporting the

ruling military council for the deaths, which it said took the overall toll

to 118 since a June 3 crackdown to disperse a sit-in by protesters outside

army headquarters.

The health ministry says 61 people died nationwide in Monday’s crackdown,

49 of them from “live ammunition” in Khartoum.

In the capital’s northern Bahari district, people gathered tyres, tree

trunks and rocks to build new roadblocks as the campaign began early on

Sunday.

But riot police swiftly moved in, firing gunshots in the air and tear gas

at demonstrators before clearing the makeshift barriers, a witness said.

“They opened the way, we closed it again, they opened it, we re-closed it.

It was a game of cat and mouse,” said one protester, a 20-year-old mechanical

engineering student.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which first launched protests

against Bashir in December, said the campaign would continue until military

rulers transfer power to a civilian government.

In Bahari district, onlookers saw a police truck full of people in civilian

clothing, but it was not possible to confirm whether they were detained

demonstrators.

– Generals blame protesters –

Several residents said they faced difficulties but were still backing the

campaign.

“The roadblocks prevented me from reaching the market to buy vegetables,”

said Hassan Abdelrahim, a vegetable vendor.

“This will impact my income, but when I look at these youngsters who are on

the streets since six months, I’m not angry even if I lose my income.”

The military blamed protesters for the deteriorating situation and vowed to

deploy security forces to restore order.

The ruling military council “regrets the behaviour” of the protest

movement, Lieutenant General Jamaleddine Omar of the military council said in

a statement broadcast on state television Sunday.

“The Military Council has decided to reinforce the presence of armed

forces, RSF and other regular forces to help normal life return.”

Khartoum residents have mostly remained indoors since Monday, when men in

military fatigues raided the protest camp.

Several vehicles of the feared Rapid Support Forces, blamed by witnesses

for the killings at the sit-in, were seen Sunday in various parts of

Khartoum, riding pickup trucks mounted with machineguns.

“Security in Sudan now is worse than during Bashir’s regime,” said leading

journalist Osman Mirghani, adding that the protest movement had become

stronger after the bloodshed on June 3.

“The way the sit-in was dispersed. That bloodshed was a crime. The way the

bodies were tossed in the Nile, no one should get away with such a crime.”

Several airlines have scrapped their Sudan flights since the deadly raid

and passengers were left waiting outside Khartoum airport’s departures

terminal Sunday, although it was unclear whether any flights would take off.

The downtown business district was largely shut and buses were not running

in several areas, but private vehicles were ferrying passengers in some

locations.

In Omdurman, many shops and markets remained closed but people were seen

buying provisions at some grocery stores.

“Troops were also seen removing roadblocks from some streets in Omdurman,”

a witness said. – Markets, bakeries close –

In the central city of Al-Obeid, the main market was shut and several bank

employees did not report to work, residents said.

In the town of Madani, southeast of the capital, people were seen queueing

outside closed bakeries while the main market was also shut.

“I went to three bakeries and have been unable to buy bread,” a Madani

resident told AFP by telephone.

It was the tripling of bread prices that first triggered protests against

Bashir in December, which later turned into a nationwide movement against his

ironfisted rule.

After the president was ousted, demonstrators remained camped out for weeks

in Khartoum to pressure the ruling generals into transferring power.

After several rounds of negotiations between protest leaders and the

military, talks broke down in mid-May.

Witnesses say the subsequent assault on the sit-in was led by the RSF, who

have their origins in the notorious Janjaweed militia, accused of abuses in

the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2004.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed travelled to Sudan on Friday in a bid

to revive negotiations, holding separate meetings with the two sides after

which he called for a “quick” democratic transition.