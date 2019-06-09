Hasan for stopping violence against women, children

CHATTOGRAM, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said violence against women and children must be stopped to build a Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“To build a developed nation, we must have to nurture patriotism and human values among the youths,” he told an outdoor program of Bangladesh Betar on ‘Raising awareness on development of women and children’ at Patenga sea beach here.

The minister said Bangladesh has set up a unique example in women empowerment because of the government’s time befitting steps.

The present government, he said, has kept 30 percent reserved seats for women in all local government council.

Hasan said the country’s women are now becoming justices at High Court and Supreme Court, deputy commissioners, major general, secretaries of ministries and pilot which was very rare earlier.

This has been possible because of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Bangladesh is the most successful nation among the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries in reducing child and maternal motility rate, he added.

The minister said life expectancy of the people was 44 years after the independence but now it stood at 73 years whereas it is 71 in India and 69 in Pakistan.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, Chattogram Development Authority Chairman Jahirul Alam Dubash, Awami League Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam, Additional Information Secretary Mohammad Ajharul Haque, Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar SM Abul Hossain and Vice Chairman of Rangunia Upazila Shafiqul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Director General of Bangladesh Betar Narayan Chandra Shil presided over the function.