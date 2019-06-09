Health checkup for Hajj pilgrims begins on June 16

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Health checkup and vaccination programmes for Hajj pilgrims will be started from June 16 to keep them safe and healthy prior to their holy journey for Saudi Arabia.

Meningitis and influenza vaccines will be administered to every pilgrim in different health centers and health certificates will be given to them after the health examination, an official press release said.

Every hajj pilgrim must have to collect health certificate as it will be needed at the airport for immigration clearance.

Meningitis and influenza vaccines will be administered to hajj pilgrims of Dhaka district and metropolitan cities at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Mugda 500 bed General Hospital, Sarkari Karmachari Hospital of Fulbaria, Bangladesh Secretariat Clinic, Combined Military Hospital (Dhaka), Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital, Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital (Gazipur)and Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital(Tongi-Gazipur).

Health checkup for hajj pilgrims will be held at Hajj Camp in city’s Ashkona area from June 30.