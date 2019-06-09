PM says her tri-nation visit very successful

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today described her recent tri-nation visit to Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland as successful and said Bangladesh’s image has been brightened further as she highlighted the country’s achievements at the 14th OIC Summit held in Makkah.

“In overall consideration, my visits to three countries — Japan, Saudi Arab and Finland — were very successful,” she said in her written speech in a crowded press conference held at Ganabhaban here this afternoon.

The press conference was arranged to brief the media about the outcome of her visits to three countries from May 28 to June 7.

Deputy Leader of Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen were present on the dais along with the premier.

The prime minister said at the OIC Summit, she sought cooperation of the OIC member states to solve the protracted Rohingya crisis.

“At the summit, I presented various steps of Bangladesh for completing the Rohingya repatriation process properly and the fastest possible time,” she said.

In the OIC conference, she said, she urged the leaders attending the summit to undertake coordinated initiatives for overcoming various problems relating to maintaining peace and security, internal conflict, external interference, as well as in countering terrorism and militancy.

Sheikh Hasina said the sympathy that the Bangladesh government and people showed towards the Rohingya Muslims was highly acclaimed.

“The efforts of Bangladesh were praised by the OIC countries and they said the examples to follow not only for the Muslim countries but also for the entire world,” she noted.

In this regard, the prime minister said a united stand was taken from the OIC leaders at the ministerial level adhoc meeting to file case at the international tribunal to realise just rights of the Rohingyas and bring the Myanmar authority under proper accountability.

Sheikh Hasina said the issue was incorporated in the final communique of the summit and she urged the member states of the OIC to extend legal and financial support towards the initiative led by Gambia.

The prime minister said she also placed an action plan in finding ways to remove worldwide Islam-phobia , ensure socioeconomic development of the Muslim Ummah as well as advance various steps of cooperation including in economic and commercial sectors among the OIC.

Besides, she also strongly presented various steps and opinions of Bangladesh regarding implementation of the action plan formulated in the OIC-2025:Programme of Action as well as on achievement of the goals.

Sheikh Hasina said, on the first leg of the tour in Japan, she held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

At the meeting, the Japanese Premier vowed to take the bilateral ties between Dhaka and Tokyo to a new height, while she elaborated the measures of her government for the repatriation of the Rohingyas displaced from Myanmar.

In this regard, Shinzo Abe assured of extending allout cooperation in resolving Rohingya crisis to ensure protection of the forcibly evicted Rohingyas, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Shinzo Abe expressed his satisfaction over Bangladesh’s achievement of high GDP growth and assured of standing beside Dhaka towards becoming a middle income country by 2021 and achieving SDGs by the year 2030.

Highlighting zero tolerance policy of the government against terrorism, Sheikh Hasina said she vowed to work together with the friendly countries like Japan in facing this global problem.

The premier said she also highlighted her government’s investment-friendly policy as well as the steps of establishing 100 economic zones and urged Shinzo Abe to encourage Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in special economic zones of the country.

Referring to the upcoming 50th year completion of Bangladesh -Japan diplomatic relationship, Sheikh Hasina said she invited Japan’s Emperor and his wife to visit Bangladesh to join the celebration of the event.

Besides, she also invited Shinzo Abe to visit Bangladesh at his convenient time.

The prime minister said, after the fruitful talks, Bangladesh and Japan signed the 40th ODA deal of 2.5 billion dollars under which four projects would be implemented in Bangladesh.

Apart from these, Sheikh Hasina said, she joined a roundtable with the leading businessmen of Both Japan and Bangladesh.

Besides, she also attended the 25th International Conference on the Future Asia organized by Nikkei Incorp and delivered the speech as a key note speaker.

On the last leg of her tri-nation visit, the prime minister said she went to Finland and held meeting with President Sauli Niinisto at Helsinki.

During the meeting, they pledged to work together in facing the adverse impact of the climate change and resolving Rohingya crisis, she told the press conference.

Sheikh Hasina said a delegation from Finland will soon visit Bangladesh to witness the potentiality of investment here.