DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Ruling Awami League (AL) will hold a meeting of its Local Government Election Nomination Board at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina`s official residence Ganabhaban at 7 pm tomorrow.

AL President and its nomination board President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said an AL press release here today.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to be present at the meeting in time.