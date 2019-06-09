All gas metres to be turned into prepaid: Nasrul

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that all the gas metres will be converted into pre-paid metres.

“We are taking a project to remove old gas pipelines from all areas along with the Dhaka city and set up new lines and install prepaid metres,” he told journalists at a briefing at his ministry conference.

The state minister said the government is taking measures to provide 100 percent pre-paid gas metres to all residential areas, adding, “We are discouraging use of gas at residential areas. Two lakh prepaid metres got connection and we have applied to JAICA for further cooperation.”

He said the government is awaiting coordination to adjust gas price, because gas price should be adjusted, adding, “We have submitted proposal for gas price adjustment to BERC (Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission). Now it depends on BERC, whether they will adjust the price or not, we are waiting since last year.”

Nasrul said, “We have started importing LNG from August last year. The imported gas price is much higher than our own gas. The government gives a large amount of subsidy on its own gas annually. Our government is giving Taka 6,000 crore subsidy annually and it is done to support our industries.”

“The electricity situation during the Eid was better than previous year. We have generated 12,800 MW. But inclement weather created somewhat problems for power supply and problems were identified. Our efforts will to remove those problems this year for uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

Replying to a query Nasrul said, “We are moving according to the target. Our target is 2021 then 2030. We have chalked out our plan for 2041 in power and energy sector.”

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Japan was fruitful. Japan is our very close friends who are ready to fulfill our target by providing financial assistance to Matarbari energy hub,” he said.

He said in future the government would install land based LNG and LPG terminals and after this the cost of gas will be affordable for the consumer, adding, “Japan has assured us to give more USD two billion for Matarbari extension project.”