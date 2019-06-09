DMP Chief greets colleagues for outstanding Eid duty

DHAKA, June 09, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia today greeted his colleagues, lauding their outstanding performance in discharging duties during the Eid vacation.

“Around two crore city dwellers could enjoy the Eid holidays unhindered because of your sincere and outmost professional service. There was no lack of security. No big crime took place during this long vacation,” he said at an Eid reunion at DMP headquarters this morning.

Asaduzzaman Mia praised all the units of DMP including Crime Division, CTTC, DB and Traffic for their services in maintaining law and order.

“We tried to control the unobstructed movement of criminals by setting up check-posts in different areas and the security situation was good all together. You all have toiled a lot,” he added.

The DMP commissioner exchanged greetings will all the members attending the function with senior officials by his side.