Agriculture census begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 9, 2019 (BSS)- Agriculture Census-2019 kicked off formally here today aiming at collecting latest information related to crop, fishery, livestock and forest resources in the region like other parts of the country.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the census programme at his city bhaban office formally through filling up his own form. Rajshahi Divisional Office of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) will conduct the census.

Joint Director in Divisional Statistics Office SM Anisuzzaman and its Assistant Director Asif Iqbal and Upazila Officer Shariful Islam were present on the occasion.

Anisuzzaman apprised the mayor that the Agriculture Census- 2019 will be carried out throughout the country from June 9 to 20 with initiative of BBS.

Detailed information related to agriculture, livestock, agriculture machinery, food security, fisheries and forest will be collected through the census.

He identically mentioned that the enumerators will collect data on food grains, fisheries and livestock, size of the agriculture households, land use, size of the cultivated land, number of cattle and poultry, agricultural machineries, food security, fisheries and forests in the urban and rural areas.

Mayor Liton urged the BBS officials and others concerned to remain alert during collection of the information for making the census a total success for welfare of the nation.