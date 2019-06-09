400 women get occupational training in Naogaon

NAOGAON, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 400 women were given training in the district on various occupational trade in the district during 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The training program on tailoring, beauty parlor, food processing, block and boutique and candle making was arranged under the supervision of the Department of Women Affairs.

In every batch 20 women were given three-month training aimed at making them empowered to find their own job, said district women affairs officer Israt Jahan.

During the training every trainee was given Taka 100 daily allowance enabling each of them getting a total amount of Taka 6,100 to 6,200 during their course.

Similar program arranged for Mohadevpur and Raninagar upazials under which 30 women from each of the upazila were given training in different occupational trades.