Govt. gives TK 3,000-cr grant to mechanize agriculture sector: minister

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said
the government gave a grant of Taka 3000 crore to mechanize agriculture
sector to make it more modern and profitable.
“The government has given a grant of Taka 3,000 crore for providing modern
machineries to the agro sector to boost agricultural production,” he said
while exchanging views with district level officials of different departments
and organisations under the Agriculture Ministry at Moulvibazar Circuit House
on Saturday.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are now a food
surplus country. We are now paying attention to make our agro sector
mechanized, modern and industrialized”, the minister said.
He said proper supply of agricultural machineries will be ensured to make
agriculture sector profitable, adding the government will do everything
needed for the agriculture sector and farmers.