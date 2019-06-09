Govt. gives TK 3,000-cr grant to mechanize agriculture sector: minister

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said

the government gave a grant of Taka 3000 crore to mechanize agriculture

sector to make it more modern and profitable.

“The government has given a grant of Taka 3,000 crore for providing modern

machineries to the agro sector to boost agricultural production,” he said

while exchanging views with district level officials of different departments

and organisations under the Agriculture Ministry at Moulvibazar Circuit House

on Saturday.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are now a food

surplus country. We are now paying attention to make our agro sector

mechanized, modern and industrialized”, the minister said.

He said proper supply of agricultural machineries will be ensured to make

agriculture sector profitable, adding the government will do everything

needed for the agriculture sector and farmers.