Offices resume today after Eid vacation

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Eid holidaymakers have started returning to the city after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in their village homes as the government and private offices resumed today after a long vacation on the occasion of the Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslims, was celebrated in the country amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour on Wednesday.

Crowds of holidaymakers, who came back to the city, were witnessed at different bus stations, Sadarghat launch terminal, and Kamalapur and Airport railway stations.

This year’s Eid journey was more comfortable than the previous ones as the homegoers got a long time to leave the city for their respective villages to celebrate the Eid with their near and dear ones.

The Eid holidays were from June 4 to 6, while officials of government and private offices got an opportunity to enjoy their vacation from May 31 to June 8 with one-day optional leave on June 3 and June 1-2 and June 7-8 were weekly holidays.

A private official Mamunur Rashid, who came back to the city with his family from Jashore on Friday night after celebrating Eid, told BSS that he faced no suffering and traffic jam on the way. He said this Eid journey was comfortable and safe.

On the other hand, many people, who could not go to their home before Eid, were seen leaving the city as yet to meet their near and dear ones.

Besides, though the Eid vacation ended on Thursday, the city witnessed the Eid zest till yesterday as the day was a weekly holiday. People were seen thronging different recreational centers to pass their leisure time with family members.

The vehicular movement increased today compared to the previous days while different restaurants, shopping complexes and markets were seen closed.