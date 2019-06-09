Data collection for Agriculture Census begins today

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – The field-level data collection for the Agriculture Census-2019 begins today in the country which will continue till June 20.

During the census, the enumerators will collect data on food grains, fisheries and livestock, size of the agriculture households, land use, size of the cultivated land, number of cattle and poultry, agricultural machineries, food security, fisheries and forests in the urban and rural areas across the country, said an official at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The official told BSS that marking the inauguration of the operations of the field-level data collection of Agriculture Census, a rally will be held along the road of the BBS building in the city’s Agargaon area today at 2:00 pm.

Planning Minister MA Mannan will attend the rally as the chief guest while Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Saurendra Nath Chakrabhartty and BBS Director General Krishna Gain will be present there.

To make this census a success, the BBS has already held a three-day special training programme for the census coordinators at division and district levels.

According to the BBS, the first zonal operations for the census took place from December 1 to 20 last year while the second zonal operations took place from February 9 to 20 this year.

Earlier, such agriculture census was carried out in the country in 1960, 1977, 1983-84, 1996 and 2008.