PM to address press conference on tri-nation tour today

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a
press conference today to brief the media about the outcome of her 11-day
tri-nation official visit to Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland.
“The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at
5pm tomorrow (Sunday),” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS yesterday.
The prime minister returned home yesterday morning winding up her visits to the
three countries from May 28 to June 7.
On May 28, the prime minister reached Tokyo, the capital of Japan, the
first destination of her tri-nation visit.
During her four-day stay in Japan, the two countries signed the 40th ODA
deal involving US$ 2.5 billion after a bilateral meeting between Sheikh
Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.
Besides, the premier attended the Nikkei International Conference on ‘The
Future of Asia’ as a keynote speaker, joined a community reception accorded
to her and attended a breakfast roundtable meeting with Japanese business
leaders.
The Japanese family members of the Holey Artisan victims and JICA
president Shinichi Kitaoka separately met Sheikh Hasina there.
Concluding her visit to Japan, the prime minister went to Saudi Arabia on
May 31 on the second leg of her tri-nation tour to attend the 14th OIC Summit
held in Makkah at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
During her three-day stay in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Hasina also performed
the holy Umrah in Makkah and offered Ziarat at the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet
Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Madina.
Wrapping up her visit to Saudi Arabia, the premier went to Finland, the
third and final destination of her tri-nation tour, on June 3.
During her five-day stay in Finland, Sheikh Hasina had a meeting with
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on June 4 and joined a community reception
accorded to her by All European Awami League and Finland Awami League on June
5.