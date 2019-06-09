PM to address press conference on tri-nation tour today

DHAKA, June 9, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a

press conference today to brief the media about the outcome of her 11-day

tri-nation official visit to Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland.

“The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at

5pm tomorrow (Sunday),” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS yesterday.

The prime minister returned home yesterday morning winding up her visits to the

three countries from May 28 to June 7.

On May 28, the prime minister reached Tokyo, the capital of Japan, the

first destination of her tri-nation visit.

During her four-day stay in Japan, the two countries signed the 40th ODA

deal involving US$ 2.5 billion after a bilateral meeting between Sheikh

Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

Besides, the premier attended the Nikkei International Conference on ‘The

Future of Asia’ as a keynote speaker, joined a community reception accorded

to her and attended a breakfast roundtable meeting with Japanese business

leaders.

The Japanese family members of the Holey Artisan victims and JICA

president Shinichi Kitaoka separately met Sheikh Hasina there.

Concluding her visit to Japan, the prime minister went to Saudi Arabia on

May 31 on the second leg of her tri-nation tour to attend the 14th OIC Summit

held in Makkah at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During her three-day stay in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Hasina also performed

the holy Umrah in Makkah and offered Ziarat at the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet

Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Madina.

Wrapping up her visit to Saudi Arabia, the premier went to Finland, the

third and final destination of her tri-nation tour, on June 3.

During her five-day stay in Finland, Sheikh Hasina had a meeting with

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on June 4 and joined a community reception

accorded to her by All European Awami League and Finland Awami League on June

5.