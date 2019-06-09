Trump, AMLO tout US-Mexico deal to avert tariffs

TIJUANA, Mexico, June 9, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Presidents Donald Trump and

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador each declared the deal averting US tariffs on

Mexico a win Saturday, as markets breathed a sigh of relief — though rights

groups condemned what they called a draconian crack down on migration.

Lopez Obrador said the bottom line on the last-minute deal reached Friday

night was simple: “there will not be an economic or financial crisis in

Mexico on Monday.”

Economists had warned the pain of Trump’s threatened tariffs — set to

start at five percent Monday and rise incrementally to 25 percent by October

— and Mexico’s likely retaliatory measures would have been acute for both

countries, with potentially global spillover.

Instead, the countries hammered out a deal in which Mexico agreed to

bolster security on its southern border and expand its policy of taking back

migrants, most of them from violence-riven Guatemala, Honduras and El

Salvador, as the United States processes their asylum claims.

Trump hailed it as a victory, after a week of terrifying his southern

neighbor, whose economy depends heavily on exports to the US.

“Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very

successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico!” he tweeted early

Saturday.

Later, he added: “Everyone very excited about the new deal with Mexico!”

The relief was palpable in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, where Lopez

Obrador led a rally attended by several thousand people to celebrate the deal

and “the friendship of the people of Mexico and the United States.”

However, the leftist leader — who said he had just spoken to Trump on the

phone — also warned his American counterpart that it was not enough for

Mexico to tighten its borders, saying Washington also needed to invest in

economic development in Central America to stem the exodus from the region.

“The solution cannot be found in just closing borders or coercive measures.

The only solution is to fight the lack of opportunity and poverty so that

migration is optional,” he said, speaking on a stage set up, with seeming

symbolism, next to a McDonald’s five blocks from the border.

– Border crack down –

For many, the episode was vintage Trump behavior: trigger a crisis and let

it simmer for a while, then declare it resolved and take credit.

The New York Times reported Saturday that most of the measures that Mexico

signed on to in Friday’s deal had already been agreed upon in prior

negotiations.

Some advocacy groups in Mexico criticized the deal, saying the plan to

deploy the newly created National Guard to the southern border would

militarize a humanitarian problem and result in mass detentions of innocent

women and children.

The deal criminalizes migration, said activist Luis Rey Villagran of the

Center for Human Dignity.

“In this agreement, the migrants are currency,” he said. “The National

Guard should be combatting drug traffickers, not focusing on stopping

children and women who are trying to fulfill their dreams.”

Some opponents accused Lopez Obrador of playing into Trump’s hands.

“It will make Donald Trump so happy to say he didn’t have to build his

border wall because Mexico is now the wall,” tweeted Mexican writer Esteban

Illades.

But Mexico managed to dodge one of Trump’s main demands: to accept a “safe

third country” agreement in which refugees arriving in Mexico would be forced

to seek asylum there rather than the US.

There was also acute awareness the tariffs would have clobbered the Mexican

economy, which exports $350 billion in goods each year to the US.

Economists warned the tariffs would also hurt US companies that have set up

complex supply chains across the borders with Mexico and Canada under the

North American Free Trade Agreement, and lead to higher prices on everything

from tequila to refrigerators for US consumers.

The tariffs also drew unusually strong opposition from Trump’s fellow

Republicans, especially lawmakers from farm states who worried about losing

their second-largest international market.

– ‘Unprecedented steps’ –

Mexico pledged to take “unprecedented steps” to curb the record flow of

migrant families arriving at the US border.

The number of migrants detained or blocked at the border surged to 144,000

in May — triple the level a year earlier — including an unprecedented

89,000 in families.

The United States, making official a policy that has triggered opposition

in both countries, said it would systematically send back asylum seekers who

cross the border, pending a decision on their claims. Lopez Obrador said

Mexico would offer them jobs, health care and education.

Thousands have already been sent back, prompting criticism from human

rights campaigners that the migrants will lack due process and face danger in

Mexican border cities such as Ciudad Juarez.

Trump, who has declared a crisis at the border and earlier deployed troops,

says that asylum seekers can too easily slip into the population while on US

soil.

Democrats denounced the president for taking the United States and Mexico

to the brink.

“Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy,” top

Democratic lawmaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.