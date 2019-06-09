Thousands of Venezuelans cram border with Colombia

VILLA DEL ROSARIO, Colombia, June 9, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Several thousand

Venezuelans, desperate for food and medicine, packed a border crossing to

Colombia on Saturday, hours after President Nicolas Maduro partially reopened

it.

Maduro had the day prior ordered the reopening of the Venezuelan border in

the western state of Tachira, near the location in Colombia where the

international community had massed humanitarian aid that Maduro’s government

refused to take.

Early Saturday, thousands of people rushed to the border bridges between

the two countries, and crowds in long queues stretched throughout the day.

“My two daughters have dengue. They have a fever, and I had to come get

care in Colombia,” says Belky Rangel, 34, about to burst into tears after

waiting three hours with her two daughters, five and eight, to cross to

Cucuta.

At midday, 18,000 people had crossed the border from Venezuela and 8,000

from Colombia, the head of the Migration Service in Colombia, Christian

Krueger, told AFP.

Before the border closed in February, about 30,000 people crossed the

Simon Bolivar International Bridge every day, from San Antonio del Tachira,

Venezuela, to Cucuta, official data show.

But containers deposited on the Venezuelan side to prevent any entry of

humanitarian aid, considered by the government a potential pretext for

foreign military intervention, were still in place.

“They have not moved the containers at all. It is so hard getting across.

There are so many people” on the Venezuelan side, says Carlos Julio Perez,

55. He waited hours to go to a medical appointment on the Colombian side.

When the border was closed, many Venezuelans crossed via hidden trails

linking the two countries, putting themselves at the mercy of smugglers and

armed groups.

The economically-devastated South American nation is suffering from

shortages of food, medicine and other essentials amid a power struggle

between socialist Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been

recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries including the

United States.

Announcing the reopening of the frontier on Twitter, Maduro said: “We are

a people of peace that strongly defends our independence and self-

determination.”

The leader, however, did not say if other key border bridges, closed since

August 2015 after two Venezuelan soldiers were wounded by suspected

smugglers, would be unblocked.

More than three million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015 to

flee the worst economic crisis in the oil-rich country’s recent history.