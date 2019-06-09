England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

LONDON, June 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Completed

scoreboard in the World Cup match between

England and Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday:

England

J. Roy c Mashrafe b Mehidy 153

J. Bairstow c Mehidy b Mortaza 51

J. Root b Saifuddin 21

J. Buttler c Soumya b Saifuddin 64

E. Morgan c Soumya b Mehidy 35

B. Stokes c Mashrafe b Mustafizur 6

C. Woakes not out 18

L. Plunkett not out 27

Extras (lb3, nb1, w7) 11

Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 386

Did not bat: J. Archer, A. Rashid, M. Wood

Fall of wickets: 1-128 (Bairstow), 2-205 (Root),

3-235 (Roy), 4-330 (Buttler), 5-340 (Morgan),

6-341 (Stokes)

Bowling: Shakib 10-0-71-0 (2w); Mashrafe 10-0-68-1;

Saifuddin 9-0-78-2 (2w); Mustafizur 9-0-75-1 (1nb, 2w);

Mehidy 10-0-67-2 (1w); Mosaddek 2-0-24-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Morgan b Wood 19

Soumya Sarkar b Archer 2

Shakib Al Hasan b Stokes 121

Mushfiqur Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44

Mohammad Mithun c Bairstow b Rashid 0

Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Wood 28

Mosaddek Hossain c Archer b Stokes 26

Mohammad Saifuddin b Stokes 5

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Bairstow b Archer 12

Mashrafe Mortaza not out 4

Mustafizur Rahman c Bairstow b Archer 0

Extras (lb9 w10) 19

Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 280

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Soumya), 2-63 (Tamim),

3-169 (Mushfiqur), 4-170 (Mithun), 5-219 (Shakib),

6-254 (Mosaddek), 7-261 (Mahmudullah), 8-264 (Saifuddin),

9-280 (Mehidy), 10-280 (Mustafizur)

Bowling: Woakes 8-0-67-0; Archer 8.5-2-29-3 (1w);

Plunkett 8-0-36-1 (2w); Wood 8-0-52-2;

Rashid 10-0-64-1 (2w); Stokes 6-1-23-3 (1w)

Result: England won by 106 runs

Man-of-the-match: Jason Roy

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)