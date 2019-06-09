England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

LONDON, June 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Completed
scoreboard in the World Cup match between
England and Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday:
England
J. Roy c Mashrafe b Mehidy 153
J. Bairstow c Mehidy b Mortaza 51
J. Root b Saifuddin 21
J. Buttler c Soumya b Saifuddin 64
E. Morgan c Soumya b Mehidy 35
B. Stokes c Mashrafe b Mustafizur 6
C. Woakes not out 18
L. Plunkett not out 27
Extras (lb3, nb1, w7) 11
Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 386
Did not bat: J. Archer, A. Rashid, M. Wood
Fall of wickets: 1-128 (Bairstow), 2-205 (Root),
3-235 (Roy), 4-330 (Buttler), 5-340 (Morgan),
6-341 (Stokes)
Bowling: Shakib 10-0-71-0 (2w); Mashrafe 10-0-68-1;
Saifuddin 9-0-78-2 (2w); Mustafizur 9-0-75-1 (1nb, 2w);
Mehidy 10-0-67-2 (1w); Mosaddek 2-0-24-0
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal c Morgan b Wood 19
Soumya Sarkar b Archer 2
Shakib Al Hasan b Stokes 121
Mushfiqur Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44
Mohammad Mithun c Bairstow b Rashid 0
Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Wood 28
Mosaddek Hossain c Archer b Stokes 26
Mohammad Saifuddin b Stokes 5
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Bairstow b Archer 12
Mashrafe Mortaza not out 4
Mustafizur Rahman c Bairstow b Archer 0
Extras (lb9 w10) 19
Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 280
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Soumya), 2-63 (Tamim),
3-169 (Mushfiqur), 4-170 (Mithun), 5-219 (Shakib),
6-254 (Mosaddek), 7-261 (Mahmudullah), 8-264 (Saifuddin),
9-280 (Mehidy), 10-280 (Mustafizur)
Bowling: Woakes 8-0-67-0; Archer 8.5-2-29-3 (1w);
Plunkett 8-0-36-1 (2w); Wood 8-0-52-2;
Rashid 10-0-64-1 (2w); Stokes 6-1-23-3 (1w)
Result: England won by 106 runs
Man-of-the-match: Jason Roy
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)