Two killed in Kurigram, Dinajpur road accidents

RANGPUR, June 8, 2019 (BSS) – Two parsons, including a minor girl, were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents at different places in Dinajpur and Kurigram districts today, police said.

Minor girl Lafsu, 4, of village Gobordhan Kuthi in Nageswari upazila of Kurigram was killed and two others were injured when an auto-rickshaw hit her and fell down into a roadside pond at Gobordhan Kuthi point on the Nageswari-Newashi road this afternoon.

“Auto-rickshaw passengers Marjina, 40, and her daughter-in-law Bilkis Pervin, 20, were seriously injured in the accident,” Acting Officer-in-Charge of Nageswari Thana in Kurigram Md. Sarwar Parvez told BSS tonight.

Both of the injured people of nearby village Katchari Paira Danga in Nageswari upazila were sent to Kurigram Sadar Hospital, Parvez added.

In another road accident, a bicyclist was killed on the spot when a minibus hit him at Bottoli point in the outskirt of Dinajpur district town at 3 pm today.

“The deceased was identified as Kaiser Hossain, 40, of Paschim Shibrampur village in Dinajpur Sadar upazila,” said Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Dinajpur Kotwali Thana Bazlur Rashid.