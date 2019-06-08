President, PM greet Agriculture Census officials

DHAKA, June 8, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all the officials involved with the 6th Agriculture Census scheduled to begin across the country tomorrow to update agriculture related data and information.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages wishing allout success of the census and appreciated the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) for conducting such survey.

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the present government is making a steady effort to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030 in line with Millennium Development Goals.

He expressed his firm belief over the implementation of Agricultural Census-2019 as it is a timely and effective way of monitoring the progress of the BBS to achieve these goals.

The collection of the information in this regard will be used as benchmark information for determining the development strategy of the larger agricultural sector, he said, adding that the government will play a significant role in formulating and implementing multiple development plans with the help of this information.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics operates the agricultural census every ten years.

She sincerely congratulated all involved in this programme which starts this year for the sixth time in the country.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengalee of all time, established the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics in 1974 in order to build the national statistics system as a skilled, professional and a strong organization, she added.

“I hope that along with the country’s overall socio-economic development, the data that will be collected through the Agricultural Census would play a vital role in implementing the ruling party’s election manifesto, ‘Vision-2021’ and Five Year Plan and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) -2030,” the premier said.

