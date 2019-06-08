Hasan for investigating BNP’s involvement in BSMMU ‘bomb’ recovery

CHATTOGRAM, June 8, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said investigate is needed to find out whether the incident of recovering petrol bomb-like substance from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) is involvement with BNP’s plan of transferring Khaleda Zia to United Hospital.

“They (BNP) always demand Khaleda Zia’s treatment at United Hospital or any other private hospital… it is needed to find out whether the incident of recovering petrol bomb-like substance from BSMMU is connected with the plan,” the minister told journalists at a briefing at his city residence this afternoon here.

On Thursday, police recovered a “bomb-like object” from in front of register’s office at the second floor of the BSMMU’s administrative building in the capital.

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed that there is a ‘blue print of high command’ behind the incident as the party’s Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment at another building of the hospital.

Replying a query from a journalist about Rizvi’s remarks over the incident, Dr Hasan said, “Those, who act with patrol bomb, could say well about this. BNP is well familiar with patrol bomb. They killed hundreds of people by hurling patrol bombs and destroyed the country’s wealth worth of Taka thousands crore”.

Responding to another query, the minister said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should have read the jail code deeply. As per the jail code, relatives and friends of a prisoner would be allowed to meet him/her during festival, he added.

“Mirza Fakhrul and other senior leaders of BNP are not friends of Begum Zia, but political leaders and colleagues of Khaleda. So, jail code was not violated due to not allowing them to meet her. Seven relatives were allowed to meet BNP chairperson,” the minister said.