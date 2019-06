SIRAJGANJ, June 8, 2019 (BSS) – A motorcyclist was killed as a bus of Hanif Paribahan crushed his motorcycle on Hatikumrul-Sirajganj Highway here today.

The deceased was identified as Ismael Hossain, hailed from Raiganj Upazila.

Fire service sources said the accident occurred this noon at Sholo Mile area.

Seriously injured Ismael was admitted to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.