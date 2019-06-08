Pilot shouldn’t have travelled without passport: Kamal

DHAKA, June 8, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that the pilot who went to Doha without passport should not have committed such a mistake.

“We have gathered information that the pilot did not carry his passport by mistake. He shouldn’t have made such a mistake as the flight was scheduled to carry the Prime Minister,” he told journalists after joining Eid reunion at the RAB Headquarters.

Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Benazir Ahmed hosted the reunion on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The minister said Sub-Inspector (SI) Kamruzzaman was suspended on charge of negligence of duty as he did not ask the pilot to show his passport while going through the immigration.

“Immigration police should have checked the passport. We have learned that the pilot made a mistake. But he should not have made such a mistake,” he said.

The probe committee, he said, has been investing into the matter and more details will be known after the investigation.

About security during the Eid, he said, “The security measure all over the country was good and the people celebrated the Eid in a festive mood.”