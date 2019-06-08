People still celebrating Eid festival in Rajshahi city

RAJSHAHI, June 8, 2019 (BSS)- Many of the people, the children and teenagers in particular are still celebrating the Eid festival in the city although the celebration day was on Wednesday.

They are seen visiting the amusement spots especially the bank of the river Padma with joy and enthusiasm making the spots overcrowded till saturday.

Thousands of people, especially children, poured in and around the city’s parks, historic places and other recreation centres to enjoy and celebrate the festival.

Shahid AHM Kamaruzzaman Central Park and Zoo, Zia Shishu Park, Varendra Research Museum, BGB Amusement Point, Vadra Park, Padma Garden and Borokuthi amusement point drew huge crowd.

The Central Park and Zoo, only big size amusement place of Rajshahi metropolis, has got a new look with massive development works. Various beautification and development works like lake renovation, approach road, attractive boundary wall and two modern bridges on the lake were done.

In addition to the modernization work, effective measures were taken to procure new more beasts and animals for the zoo.

Mayor of Rajshahi AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said construction of colourful boundary wall, widen walkway and sitting place, concretization of Lake Embankment and modernization of picnic corners were completed.

Two 29-meter long and three-meter wide curve bridges were constructed at a cost of Taka 1.36 crore making the park more attractive. Apart from this, every sections of the park-cum-zoo were reshuffled with the main thrust of drawing attention of more visitors.

Padma River bank adjacent to the Saheb Bazar area of the city has also turned into an attractive tourist and recreational spot after implementation of a beautification project by Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).

Under the project, amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, bridge, walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed at a cost of around Tk 4.22 crore.

The spots were also decorated with a new look to attract more visitors and facilitate the cultural organizations to arrange various programmes to attract the rushing people and other visitors.

New infrastructure and facilities are encouraging increased number of people to pass their recreation time and leisure periods with families and friends enjoying the beauty of the Padma.

Children, young boys and girls wearing colorful dresses gathered these places where small makeshift shops were set up to sell different homemade foods and toys. Eid gatherings of children and cultural functions were also held at different areas in the city.