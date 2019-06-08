Signal 1 for river ports

DHAKA, June 08, 2019 (BSS) -River ports of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali,

Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been advised to hoist

cautionary signal number One till 6 pm today.

“In association with rain or thundershowers temporary west or north-

westerly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kph is likely to occur over the

regions of Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Noakhali, Chattogram and

Cox’s Bazar wherein river-ports shall hoist cautionary signal number one till

6 pm today,” the met office press release said.