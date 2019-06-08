Better weather inspiring farmers farming groundnut

PANCHAGARH. June 8, 2019 (BSS) – Groundnut cultivation is gaining popularity among farmers in all five upazilas of the disttict as soil and weather condition remains very suitable for last couple of years.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said a total of 7,000 hectares of land has been brought under groundnut cultivation this year.

The farmers of the district have cultivated high yielding groundnut in their lands. Now it is being sold at Taka 2000 to Taka 2400 per mound.

Ainal Huque, a farmer of Benghari village under Boda upazila said, last year he cultivated groundnut on two bighas of land at a cost of only Taka 7,000 and earned Taka 26,000 by selling groundnut in local markets.

This year, he said, he cultivated groundnut in four bighas of land and is expecting Taka 50,000 more from the groundnut produce.

Another farmer Sunil Kumar said, he is getting good profit through cultivating groundnut in commercial basis for three years.

Deputy Director of DAE Md Abu Hosein told BSS that the farmers of the district are showing great interest in cultivating groundnut.