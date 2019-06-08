Liton seeks support for 50-yr RCC master plan

RAJSHAHI, June 8, 2019 (BSS) Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has sought cooperation of all concerned to implement a 50-year master plan for improving living condition through diversified development of the city.

RCC has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Power China, a Chinese state-owned company, for multipurpose development of Rajshahi City under the master plan, he said in an Eid-reunion meeting here last night.

Large number of people including councilors and officials of the City Corporation and members of the civil society attended the meeting held at his resident premises yesterday evening.

Former minister Zinatunnessa Talukder, RCC panel mayor Shariful Islam, Prof. Farida Sultana, freedom fighters Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik and Dr Abdul Mannan, Prof. Golam Sabbir Sattar and Prof. Golam Kabir and officials of RCC spoke on the occasion.

Mayor Liton says the Power China will formulate a master plan for the northern city focusing on eight major sectors within next three years under the contract.

Power China would build a permanent embankment on the bank of Padma River and construct recreational spots, he said.

Under the master plan city’s transport system would be developed along with construction of elevated expressway, eco-park, metro rail and flyovers. The master plan would also have a scheme for expansion of the airport and develop its infrastructure, he added.

The mayor said the city corporation has adopted a multi-sectoral development projects to infuse dynamism into its service delivery activities so that the city dwellers can derive total benefits of the services properly.

Liton also told the meeting that leather industrial estate will be established in Rajshahi aims at improving socio-economic condition of the region through flourishing the leather sector.

A site of 100 acres of land has already been selected at Harian and Belpukur areas for the leather industrial estate to be implemented by Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC).