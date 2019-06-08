Messi scores twice as Argentina routs Nicaragua 5-1

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Lionel Messi scored a first-half

double as Argentina warmed up for the Copa America with a comprehensive 5-1

win over Nicaragua on Friday in San Juan.

The Central Americans, who will participate in this month’s Gold Cup

tournament while Argentina battle it out in Brazil, frustrated the home side

initially.

But it was left to captain Messi to spark his side into action in their

only warm-up match ahead of the tournament, expertly opening the scoring on

37 minutes before grabbing another just 96 seconds later.

Lautaro Martinez, the Inter Milan forward, also scored twice, coming off

the substitutes bench at half-time to give coach Lionel Scaloni food for

thought ahead of the opening match with Colombia on June 15.

Scaloni, brought in after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked following a disastrous

showing at the World Cup last summer, is aiming to build a younger team and

end Argentina’s 26-year wait for a trophy.

Indeed, in Scaloni’s Copa America squad only Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel

Di Maria remain from the one that was beaten by Germany in the World Cup

final in Rio five years ago.

An on-song Messi, however, is needed for the South Americans to prosper

over the next few weeks.

Messi has lost three Copa finals — 2007, 2015 and 2016 — and the last

time Argentina won an international title was in the same competition back in

1993, when the diminutive forward was just six years old. They have reached

four of the last five finals.

With Brazil missing the injured Neymar for the showpiece event, which

starts on June 14, Argentina are one of the favourites.

Early on in Friday’s first meeting between Argentina and Nicaragua,

Scaloni’s team failed to inspire in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,000 at

San Juan del Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina.

Aguero looked dangerous in the opening stages and Messi really should have

done better on 12 minutes when he uncharacteristically shot wide from close

range.

Nicaragua, however, were defending well while regularly asserting their

physicality — Messi was twice hauled down in the opening half hour — to

frustrate Argentina and their supporters.

River Plate’s Matias Suarez had a shot pushed onto the post by visiting

keeper Justo Lorente on 26 minutes but the two time World Champions were

being made to work hard for openings.

Nicaragua, ranked 129th in the world and competing in their second

successive Gold Cup, will prove a stern test for Costa Rica, Haiti and

Bermuda despite this thrashing. They have yet to win a game in two

appearances at the tournament — lost six with just one goal scored — but

won’t go down without a fight.

Messi, however, is a danger for any team and his brilliant run and finish

saw the Barcelona star beat three defenders before clinically finishing past

Lorente. He grabbed his second soon after when Aguero’s shot was parried.

Scaloni withdrew key men Messi and Aguero at half-time, which allowed

Martinez, 21, to impress with a well taken efforts on 63 and 72 minutes.

Watford’s Roberto Pereyra made it five with nine minutes remaining while

Nicaragua’s deserved consolation came through Juan Barrera’s late penalty.

Argentina play Colombia in Salvador before taking on Paraguay and Asian

champions Qatar in Group B.