Sri Lanka president vows to block Easter attacks probe

COLOMBO, June 8, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Sri Lanka’s president has told his

cabinet that he will not cooperate with a parliamentary investigation into

security lapses leading to the Easter suicide bombings, official sources said

Saturday.

Maithripala Sirisena summoned an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Friday

night to oppose the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) probing the April 21

attacks that killed 258 people and wounded nearly 500.

A ministerial source told AFP Sirisena has refused to allow any police,

military or intelligence personnel to testify before the committee.

“The cabinet meeting ended inconclusively,” the source said on condition of

anonymity. “The government did not agree to suspend the PSC either.”

Sirisena’s office did not comment on the outcome of the heated cabinet

meeting, but said the president had told senior police officers on Friday

that he will not allow any serving officer to testify before the PSC.

Last week, Sirisena’s intelligence chief Sisira Mendis told the committee

that the president had failed to hold regular security review meetings to

assess the potential threat from Islamic radicals.

Halfway through his testimony, the live telecast of the proceedings were

stopped on Sirisena’s orders, official sources said.

Sirisena’s defence secretary and police chief have suggested that the

president, who is also the minister of Defence and Law and Order, did not

follow proper protocols in dealing with intelligence reports, including

advance warnings about the April 21 bombings.

Sirisena has repeatedly denied he was aware of an impending threat.

A local jihadist organisation and the Islamic State group claimed

responsibility for the attacks against three churches and three luxury

hotels.

Sirisena said last week that he had met with the national police chief and

his top brass 13 days before the Easter Sunday attacks but no officer had

raised the warnings which had been relayed by India.

Official sources said New Delhi had provided details of planned attacks

based on information from a jihadist in Indian custody.

The government has admitted there were intelligence failures before the

attacks, in which 45 foreign nationals died.

Sirisena subsequently suspended police chief Pujith Jayasundara and

dismissed his top defence official Hemasiri Fernando.

Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since the attacks.