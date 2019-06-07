Bangladesh cuts 63% child death rate, highest in SA

DHAKA, June 07, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh achieved highest success in

reducing child death rate in South Asia as the country saw under-5 years

child mortality rate downed to 63 percent in last 20 years while Bhutan

experienced 60 percent, Nepal 59 and India 57 during the same period.

“Bangladesh has cut its under-5 years mortality rate by 63 percent since

2000 and by 77 percent since 1990 while the country is expected to reach the

global target of 25 or fewer deaths per 1,000 births in years before the 2030

deadline of Sustainable Development goals (SDGs),” said the “Global Childhood

Report 2019” of Save the Children published recently.

In 1990, the WHO Global Health Observatory data said 532,000 child deaths

occurred in Bangladesh that is cut to around 100,000 annually currently.

Save the Children lauded the Bangladesh government’s efforts in setting up

community clinics and bringing primary health care system under digitization

to improving child health.

In Bangladesh, the report found investments being focused on strengthening

health systems and introducing and scaling up proven solutions for mothers,

children and newborns.

“Progress has been equitable – benefitting poor and rich, girls and boys,

and also rural and urban children. Targeted, well-designed and equity-

oriented programs have achieved high immunization coverage and high rates of

treatment of diarrhea and pneumonia in Bangladesh,” it added.

Identifying that women’s and girl’s education and empowerment are key

factors for having progress in Bangladesh the report said, adding the country

has also engaged in civil society, including children and young people, in

setting public policy priorities and influencing budget allocations.

Bangladesh has launched the National Newborn Health Program to reduce the

remaining under-5 child deaths. The new initiative focuses on scaling up a

package of evidence-based interventions in all 64 districts of the country.

In her message marking “Safe Motherhood Day-2019 on May 28 last, Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina said the development of maternal and child health is

the indispensible part of national development.

She said her government has introduced three-year ‘midwifery course’ to

ensure safe delivery and motherhood.

“We have big challenge ahead to reduce the maternal mortality ratio to

less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births and reduce newborn mortality to

12 per 1,000 live births by 2030 to attain Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs),” she said.

To meet the challenge, the premier said, the Health and Family Welfare

Ministry is working to implement fourth health sector programme (2017-22) in

light with the national seventh five year plan and Vision 2021.

Head of Pediatric Department of Institute of Child and Mother Health in

the capital, Professor Wahida Khanom said the community clinic is playing an

important role in reducing the death rate of newborn babies across the

country.

“Earlier, people don’t know where they can get health care for new born

babies. Now rural people are taking the services from the community clinic

easily,” she said.

The initiatives of Community clinics, one for every 6,000 people, became

the engine of Bangladesh’s primary health care service that has already been

praised worldwide.

Besides, she said the child and mother health care services have been

improved at union sub centers, upazila health complexes and satellite

clinics.

However, Pneumonia still remains the leading cause of death among children

below the age of five as two children die of pneumonia every hour in

Bangladesh.

Around 16 per cent of the deaths of children aged below five years are

caused by pneumonia, according to the National Situation Analysis Report of

Pneumonia 2018.