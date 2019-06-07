Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated amid enthusiasm in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 7, 2019 (BSS)- The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious

festival of the Muslims, has been celebrated in Rajshahi city with due

fervour, joy, enthusiasm, gaiety and solemnity.

In the Wednesday’s morning, the Eid Day, streams of people rushed to the

nearest eidgahs, mosques and open places to offer their Eid prayers braving

the inclement weather.

Thousands of musallis at the end of Eid jamaats (congregations) offered

special munajats seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of departed souls

particularly their near and dear ones, continued peace, progress, and

prosperity of the country as well as greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The main Eid jamaat was held at Hazrat Shah Mukhdum (R) Dargah Jame Mosque

at 8 am and Muhtamim of Jameya Islamia Shahmukhdum Maulana Shahadat Ali led

the prayer.

The second and third largest ones were held at Tikapara Eidgah and Shaheb

Bazar Zero Point at 8am and 8:30 am respectively.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and senior

officials of divisional and district levels including Rajshahi Divisional

Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman and Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader offered

their Eid prayers at the main Eid jamaat.

Besides, some other big Eid jamaats in the city were held at Hatemkha,

Stadium Ground, Shalbagan, Alif Lam Meem Bhata Eidgah, Police Line Parade

Ground, Tikapara Eidgah, Mohisbathan Eidgah math, Upashahar Eidgah Moidan,

RUET campus and Rajshahi University campus.

In addition to the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, the district, upazila and

police administrations took adequate security measures to celebrate the

festival in a peaceful way.

Improved diets were served to the inmates of different hospitals, jails,

Shishu Paribars, orphanages and vagrant welfare centres in all districts on

the occasion.

Thousands of people, especially children, poured in and around the city’s

parks, historic places and other recreation centres including the bank of the

river Padma to enjoy the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Children, young boys and girls wearing colourful dresses gathered these

places where small makeshift shops were set up to sell different homemade

foods and toys.

Padma River bank adjacent to the Sahed Bazar area of the city has turned

into an attractive tourist and recreational spot for the celebrating people

after implementation of a beautification project by Rajshahi City Corporation

(RCC).

Under the project amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, bridge,

walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed at a cost of

around Tk 4.22 crore.

New infrastructure and facilities are encouraging increased number of

people to pass their amusement and leisure times with families and friends

enjoying the beauty of the Padma.

Borokuthi River bank and Lalon Shah River Resort were also decorated with

a new look to attract more visitors and facilitate the cultural organizations

to arrange various programmes to attract the rushing people and other

visitors.

Eid gatherings of children and cultural functions were also held at

different areas in the city.

Similar reports of Eid celebrations were received here from the districts

of Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Bogra, Joypurhat, Sirajganj and Pabna in

Rajshahi division.