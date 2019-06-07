Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated amid enthusiasm in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 7, 2019 (BSS)- The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious
festival of the Muslims, has been celebrated in Rajshahi city with due
fervour, joy, enthusiasm, gaiety and solemnity.
In the Wednesday’s morning, the Eid Day, streams of people rushed to the
nearest eidgahs, mosques and open places to offer their Eid prayers braving
the inclement weather.
Thousands of musallis at the end of Eid jamaats (congregations) offered
special munajats seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of departed souls
particularly their near and dear ones, continued peace, progress, and
prosperity of the country as well as greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah.
The main Eid jamaat was held at Hazrat Shah Mukhdum (R) Dargah Jame Mosque
at 8 am and Muhtamim of Jameya Islamia Shahmukhdum Maulana Shahadat Ali led
the prayer.
The second and third largest ones were held at Tikapara Eidgah and Shaheb
Bazar Zero Point at 8am and 8:30 am respectively.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and senior
officials of divisional and district levels including Rajshahi Divisional
Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman and Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader offered
their Eid prayers at the main Eid jamaat.
Besides, some other big Eid jamaats in the city were held at Hatemkha,
Stadium Ground, Shalbagan, Alif Lam Meem Bhata Eidgah, Police Line Parade
Ground, Tikapara Eidgah, Mohisbathan Eidgah math, Upashahar Eidgah Moidan,
RUET campus and Rajshahi University campus.
In addition to the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, the district, upazila and
police administrations took adequate security measures to celebrate the
festival in a peaceful way.
Improved diets were served to the inmates of different hospitals, jails,
Shishu Paribars, orphanages and vagrant welfare centres in all districts on
the occasion.
Thousands of people, especially children, poured in and around the city’s
parks, historic places and other recreation centres including the bank of the
river Padma to enjoy the Eid-ul-Fitr.
Children, young boys and girls wearing colourful dresses gathered these
places where small makeshift shops were set up to sell different homemade
foods and toys.
Padma River bank adjacent to the Sahed Bazar area of the city has turned
into an attractive tourist and recreational spot for the celebrating people
after implementation of a beautification project by Rajshahi City Corporation
(RCC).
Under the project amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, bridge,
walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed at a cost of
around Tk 4.22 crore.
New infrastructure and facilities are encouraging increased number of
people to pass their amusement and leisure times with families and friends
enjoying the beauty of the Padma.
Borokuthi River bank and Lalon Shah River Resort were also decorated with
a new look to attract more visitors and facilitate the cultural organizations
to arrange various programmes to attract the rushing people and other
visitors.
Eid gatherings of children and cultural functions were also held at
different areas in the city.
Similar reports of Eid celebrations were received here from the districts
of Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Bogra, Joypurhat, Sirajganj and Pabna in
Rajshahi division.