Australia v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Completed scoreboard
in the World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies at Trent Bridge on
Thursday:
Australia
D. Warner c Hetmyer b Cottrell 3
A. Finch c Hope b Thomas 6
U. Khawaja c Hope b Russell 13
S. Smith c Cottrell b Thomas 73
G. Maxwell c Hope b Cottrell 0
M. Stoinis c Pooran b Holder 19
A. Carey c Hope b Russell 45
N. Coulter-Nile c Holder b Brathwaite 92
P. Cummins c Cottrell b Brathwaite 2
M. Starc c Holder b Brathwaite 8
A. Zampa not out 0
Extras (b1, lb1, w24, nb1) 27
Total (all out, 49 overs) 288
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Finch), 2-26 (Warner), 3-36 (Khawaja), 4-38
(Maxwell), 5-79 (Stoinis), 6-147 (Carey), 7-249 (Smith), 8-268 (Cummins), 9-284
(Coulter-Nile), 10-288 (Starc)
Bowling: Thomas 10-0-63-2 (1nb, 8w); Cottrell 9-0-56-2 (3w); Russell
8-0-41-2 (5w); Brathwaite 10-0-67-3 (2w); Holder 7-2-28-1; Nurse 5-0-31-0 (2w)
West Indies
C. Gayle lbw b Starc 21
E. Lewis c Smith b Cummins 1
S. Hope c Khawaja b Cummins 68
N. Pooran c Finch b Zampa 40
S. Hetmyer run out 21
J. Holder c Zampa b Starc 51
A. Russell c Maxwell b Starc 15
C. Brathwaite c Finch b Starc 16
A. Nurse not out 19
S. Cottrell b Starc 1
O. Thomas not out 0
Extras (lb9, w11) 20
Total (nine wickets, 50 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Lewis), 2-31 (Gayle), 3-99 (Pooran), 4-149 (Hetmyer),
5-190 (Hope), 6-216 (Russell), 7-252 (Brathwaite), 8-252 (Holder), 9-256
(Cottrell)
Bowling: Starc 10-1-46-5 (4w), Cummins 10-3-41-2 (3w), Coulter-Nile
10-0-70-0, Maxwell 6-1-31-0, Zampa 10-0-58-1, Stoinis 4-0-18-0
Result: Australia won by 15 runs
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)