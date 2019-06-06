Australia v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Completed scoreboard

in the World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies at Trent Bridge on

Thursday:

Australia

D. Warner c Hetmyer b Cottrell 3

A. Finch c Hope b Thomas 6

U. Khawaja c Hope b Russell 13

S. Smith c Cottrell b Thomas 73

G. Maxwell c Hope b Cottrell 0

M. Stoinis c Pooran b Holder 19

A. Carey c Hope b Russell 45

N. Coulter-Nile c Holder b Brathwaite 92

P. Cummins c Cottrell b Brathwaite 2

M. Starc c Holder b Brathwaite 8

A. Zampa not out 0

Extras (b1, lb1, w24, nb1) 27

Total (all out, 49 overs) 288

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Finch), 2-26 (Warner), 3-36 (Khawaja), 4-38

(Maxwell), 5-79 (Stoinis), 6-147 (Carey), 7-249 (Smith), 8-268 (Cummins), 9-284

(Coulter-Nile), 10-288 (Starc)

Bowling: Thomas 10-0-63-2 (1nb, 8w); Cottrell 9-0-56-2 (3w); Russell

8-0-41-2 (5w); Brathwaite 10-0-67-3 (2w); Holder 7-2-28-1; Nurse 5-0-31-0 (2w)

West Indies

C. Gayle lbw b Starc 21

E. Lewis c Smith b Cummins 1

S. Hope c Khawaja b Cummins 68

N. Pooran c Finch b Zampa 40

S. Hetmyer run out 21

J. Holder c Zampa b Starc 51

A. Russell c Maxwell b Starc 15

C. Brathwaite c Finch b Starc 16

A. Nurse not out 19

S. Cottrell b Starc 1

O. Thomas not out 0

Extras (lb9, w11) 20

Total (nine wickets, 50 overs) 273

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Lewis), 2-31 (Gayle), 3-99 (Pooran), 4-149 (Hetmyer),

5-190 (Hope), 6-216 (Russell), 7-252 (Brathwaite), 8-252 (Holder), 9-256

(Cottrell)

Bowling: Starc 10-1-46-5 (4w), Cummins 10-3-41-2 (3w), Coulter-Nile

10-0-70-0, Maxwell 6-1-31-0, Zampa 10-0-58-1, Stoinis 4-0-18-0

Result: Australia won by 15 runs

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)