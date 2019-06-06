Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs in World Cup

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia extended their 100 percent start to their World Cup title defence with a 15-run win against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (92) hammered the best World Cup score by a number eight as Australia recovered from 38 for four to post 288 all out. Pace bowler Mitchell Starc took five wickets as Australia survived a tense run-chase, featuring 68 from Shai Hope, to restrict the West Indies to 273 for nine and make it two successive victories.