One killed, 2 injured in city road mishap

DHAKA, June 6, 2019 (BSS) – A youth was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on Mayor Hanif Flyover near Jatrabari area in the capital today.

The deceased was identified as Emon, 20, an honors student of Siddheswari Degree College and hailed from Sheikhdi Bot-tola in city’s Shonir Akhra area.

The injured — Sohag, 19, and Nadim, 20, — were admitted to Dhaka Medical

College Hospital (DMCH), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Wari Thana sub-

inspector (SI) Nayan Kumar said.

Police sources said the accident took place at around 2.15 pm as the

motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle; the three youths were thrown off

the motorcycle, which left them critically injured.

Locals took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-

duty doctors declared Emon dead.

The body was kept in DMCH Morgue for postmortem.