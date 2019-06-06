Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated amid enthusiasm in city

DHAKA, June 6, 2019 (BSS) – The second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, is being celebrated by the people in the amusement parks as well as various recreational centres in the city amid great enthusiasm.

The people are going to their relative’s homes and roaming around the city with their families and children while thousands of visitors are seen visiting various entertainment centers including Mirpur national Zoo, Children’s Museum, Fantasy Kingdom, Balda Garden, Ahsan Manzil, Lalbagh Fort, Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Chattar, National Monument, Jamuna Future Park and Nandan Park.

City corporations have kept open the children parks, allowing free entry of all visitors on the occasion of Eid. Law enforcers took adequate security measures to celebrate the festival in a peaceful way.

A total of 15 monitoring sub-committees have been formed for the benefit of the visitors in the Mirpur National Zoo while 14 temporary ticket counters have been opened for visitors.

Hatirjheel cyclical along with water buses have been prepared as many people are also visiting and gossiping in this area.