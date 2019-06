BANGKOK, June 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Thailand’s new parliament elected junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha as the country’s civilian prime minister late Wednesday, according to a televised vote count.

He comfortably reached the 375-vote threshold, with the vote ongoing, to give him the majority needed to fend off his sole challenger, a charismatic billionaire heading up the anti-junta coalition.