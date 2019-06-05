Rain fails to dampen Eid celebration in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 5, 2019 (BSS) – Despite incessant rain, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of Muslims was celebrated today in the port city and elsewhere in the district with due religious fervor and zeal.

Eid prayers were offered in early morning in mosques and other outdoor makeshift venues.

A total of 259 Eid congregations including three big ones were held at M A Aziz Stadium and Jamiatul Falah Mosque were held under the auspices of Chattogram Central Eid Jamaat Committee (CCEJC) and Chattogram City Corporation ( CCC) respectively.

A large number of devotees participated in the gatherings and prayed for divine blessing for the peace, prosperity and stability of the country as well for the Muslim Ummah.

After the prayers, people were seen exchanging greetings and embracing each others in the spirit of brotherhood, love and equality.

Other major Eid Congregation were held at Andarkilla Shahi Jame Mosque, Laldhighi Maidan, Parade Maidan, Masjeed-e-Baitus Sharf at Kadamtali, Pologround Railway Public High School Maidan, Shah Amanat Shah (Rh)Dargah Maidan, Metropolitan Police Line Maidan, Agrabad Jamboree field, Baizeed Bostami (Rh) Dargah Mosque.

City Mayor A Z M Nasir Uddin, deputy minister for education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, former minister Nurul Islam, BSC, Divisional Commissioner Abdul Mannan, Chattogram south district Awami League President Muslem Uddin Ahmed, Jatiya Party presidium member President Solyman Alam Shet, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Ilias Hossain and Jatiya Party leader Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Jamiatulfalah Mosque.

On this occasion, improved diets were served at the hospitals, jails, orphanages and youth juveniles centers run by the Social Welfare departments.

The festival was also celebrated at fourteen upazilas of the district with huge enthusiasm.