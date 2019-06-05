568 Eid congregations in Dhaka

DHAKA, June 5, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 568 Eid congregations were held in the capital under two city corporations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Of those, 298 Eid congregations were held under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the rest 270 Eid congregations under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

The main Eid congregation was held at the Jatiya Eidgah Maidan at 8.30 am. Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Muhammad Mizanur Rahman led led the first Eid Jamaat here.

President M Abdul Hamid offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah here this morning.

Country’s noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, members of parliament, senior secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban and high civil and military officials also offered prayers at the main Eid congregation.

A total of five Eid congregations were held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first jamaat was held at 7am, the second at 8am, the third at 9am, the fourth at 10am and the last jamaat was held at 10.45am.

The Eid congregation was also held at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

Awami League General Secretary and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, JS Chief Whip ASM Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury, Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare Chairman Mohammad Nasim, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafes Osman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Chairman Md Mujibul Haque, JS speaker husband Sayed Ishtiaq Hossain and other lawmakers attended the Eid jamaat.

A special prayer was offered seeking peace, welfare and prosperity of the mankind and the nation, said an official release.

Later, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury exchanged Eid greetings with lawmakers and common people at her residence.

A total of two Eid congregations were held at the Dhaka University central mosque -Masjidul Jamia. The first congregation was held at 8am and the second one at 9am.