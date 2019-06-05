5 killed, 20 injured in Faridpur bus accident

FARIDPUR, June 5, 2019(BSS) – Five passengers were killed and more than 20 injured when a bus hit a roadside tree in Dhuldi area of Machchar union on Dhaka- Khulna Highway under Sadar upazila of the district here in the early morning on Wednesday .

The deceased are identified as Nayon Sheikh, 22, son of Tuku Sheikh of Boalmari in Faridpur; Surman Molla, 42, son of Asmot Molla hailing from Majkandi village under Modhukhali upazila in Faridpur; Malek Majhi ,48, son of Elahi Majhi hailing from Pachkatunia village under Shalikha thana in Magura and Shabuddin Mridah,35, son of Rustom Mridah of Konagram village under Alfadanga village .

The identity of other dead could not be known immediately.

Joynul Islam, in charge of Karimpur highway, said the accident took place when a passenger bus AK Travels bound for Chuadanga struck a roadside tree when the driver lost control over its steering at around 7 am, leaving four dead on the spot and 20 others injured.

Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defense said we rushed to the spot immediately and rescued the victims who were alive with the help of locals. AFM Nasim, office-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said the injured people were taken to Faridpur Medical College (FMC) Hospital for treatment.

The bodies were later handed over to the family members, he added.