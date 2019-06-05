Thousands of Muslim throng at Sholakia Eid congregation

KISHOREGANJ, June 5, 2019 (BSS) – The country’s biggest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation was held at Sholakia Eidgah (ground) with participation of thousands of devotees amid four-tier security.

The 192nd Eid congregation at historical Sholakia Eidgah was held at 10:25 this morning following the ritual of blank firing in the air. Maulana Farid Uddin Masud conducted the prayer.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj district Md Sarwar Murshed, Police Super Mashruqur Rahman Khaled, Municipality Mayor Mahmood Pervez along with civil society members and other devotees joined the Eid prayer.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace, development and welfare of the people of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Two special trains named ‘Sholakia Special’ carried the devotees on Bhairav-Kishoreganj and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes.

Local administration opted for a four-tier security measures for the country’s largest Eidgah Sholakia ground with deployment of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), five platoons of BGB and police in large numbers.

Drone cameras were seen hovering over the Sholakia ground from the sky to make the security foolproof. None of the devotees were allowed to enter the ground without search.

Police Super said they have taken special measures to ensure tight security keeping in mind the militant attack at Sholakia Eidgah in 2016 in which four people were killed.

Plain clothed personnel from different intelligence agencies were seen helping the law enforcing forces with strict vigilance in and around the Sholakia.

Closed Circuit Camera Television (CCTVs) and watch towers were set up at each of the entry points of Kishoreganj town and the Sholakia Eidgah to insure foolproof security.