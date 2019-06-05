Speaker calls on President

DHAKA, June 5, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today made a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here.

During the meeting, the Speaker apprised the President of overall activities of the parliament, specially the upcoming budget session in the 2019-20 fiscal year slated for June 11, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the budget for 2019-20 FY on June 13 in the parliament.

The head of the state will be present in the House during that time.

President Hamid also thanked Dr Chaudhury for her overall activities in the parliament.

Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials were present.