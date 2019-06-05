Holy Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, June 5, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, is being celebrated here today amid due solemnity, fervor and gaiety.

The Musollis of all ages, attired in traditional Eid dresses, participated at 242 Eid-ul-Fitr congregations held at different Eidgahs, mosques and grounds across the city.

Besides, around 1,020 Eid-ul-Fitr congregations were arranged at Eidgahs, mosques and open grounds in all eight upazilas and three municipalities in the district, said Assistant Director of Islamic Foundation here Md. Shamsul Haque.

The Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP), district police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13, Police Investigation Bureau and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies took adequate measures to ensure peaceful holding of Eid congregations in festive atmosphere in the district.

Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) with assistance of the district administration and other authorities concerned prepared the Central Collectorate Eidgah and decorated the main streets with colourful flags bearing inscriptions ‘Eid Mubarak’ in the city.

The important government and private buildings and mosques were colourfully decorated and illuminated giving charming looks to the city.

Improved diets have been served among inmates of different hospitals, jails, shishu paribars, orphanages and vagrant welfare centres allover the district.

The main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation was held at the Central Collectorate Eidgah at 8.30 am with participations of thousands of Musollis, including high officials, political leaders and dignitaries of the city.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib, General Secretary of district Awami League (AL) Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, President of city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi and high officials participated in the main congregation.

Besides, leaders of different political parties, public representatives, academics, business community leaders, civil society members, professionals, journalists and elite of the city participated in the main congregation.

Like in the previous years, the biggest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation of the district was held at Taluk Habu Eidgah Maidan under Gangachara upazila.

In Rangpur city, the other bigger Eid congregations were held at Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque, Kamal Kachhna Jam-e-Mosque, Mahiganj Afan Ullah Jam-e-Mosque, Mahiganj College Mosque, Satmatha Jam-e-Mosque, Munshipara Eidgah, Central Bus Terminal Jam-e-Mosque, RCCI School and College ground, Jummapara Eidgah, Shalbon Mistripara Eidgah, Medical College ground, Pakar Matha Jam-e-Mosque, Bahar Kachhna Jam-e-Mosque, Damodarpur Baro Eidgah, Khasbag Angur Mian Jam-e-Mosque, Alamnagar Wakf Mosque, Dhap Mohammadpur Jam-e-Mosque between 8 am and 9:30 am.

Outside the city, bigger Eid congregations were held at Badarganj Central Eidgah, Badarganj Chandamari Keramotia Jam-e Mosque, Pirgachha Karbala Eidgah, Pirgachha JN High School, Pirgachha Ahle Hadith Mosque, Kawnia Central Eidgah, Mithapukur Central Eidgah, Taraganj Chowpathi Eidgah, Pirganj Central Eidgah and Alambiditor Paikan Baro Jam-e-Mosque between 8:30 am and 10:30 am.

In addition, dozens of Eid-ul-Fitr congregations were held in the local Eidgahs, mosques, open places and grounds in all eight upazilas as per locally fixed time schedules between 8 am and 11 am, officials said.

The Musollis offered special munajats at all Eid congregations seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of departed souls of their nearer and dearer ones, continued peace and prosperity of the country, its people and Muslim Ummah and humanity as a whole.