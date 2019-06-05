President offers Eid prayers at national Eidgah

DHAKA June 5, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah here this morning.

Country’s noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, members of parliament, senior secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban and high civil and military officials also offered prayers at the main Eid congregation held on the premises of the High Court at 8.30am.

Earlier on his arrival at the Eidgah, the head of the state was received by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon. Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and welfare of the country and its people and wellbeing of the Muslim Ummah.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

After the prayers, President Hamid exchanged Eid greetings with the devotees.

The Eid jamaat was held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangement has been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the national Eidgah.

An intensified security measures were taken in and around the prayers ground.