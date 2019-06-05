Sri Lanka fight back to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in Cricket World Cup

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, June 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Sri Lanka rallied with the ball to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a World Cup match in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Afghanistan bowled well to dismiss the 1996 World Cup champions for just 201.

But faced with a rain-revised target of 187 in 41 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method, Afghanistan — bidding for just their second win in a World Cup match and first over a Test nation — slumped to 152 all out.

Nuwan Pradeep took four for 31 while veteran quick Lasith Malinga (three for 39) ended the match when a trademark yorker bowled Hamid Hassan.