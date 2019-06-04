PM extends Eid greetings to all from Finland

DHAKA, June 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the countrymen and expatriate Bangladeshis, urging all to pray for continued socioeconomic development of the country and keeping up its dignity on the world stage.

“I’ll like to tell all to pray so that the country’s socioeconomic uplift and its dignity in the international to continue,” she said in a video message from Finland.

The prime minister is now in the North European country on a five-day official visit.

Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated the country with a dream of bringing smiles on the faces of the distressed people.

“It’s my only responsibility to materialise that dream and I’m making that efforts,” she said.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the countrymen for reelecting her government by keeping trust and confidence in her.

“We’re making strides for giving dignity to that trust and confidence and so that those (trust and confidence) remain intact and we can build a hunger and poverty-free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu,” she said.

The prime minister said she is now visiting different countries for various reasons.

“I first paid a visit to Japan at the invitation of its prime minister and then I went to Saudi Arabia to join the OIC Summit at the invitation of Saudi King and from there I came to Finland,” she said.

“Though I’m staying abroad for logical reasons, my mind remains in the country and I always express solidarity with the countrymen,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is continuing work for the development of the country and the people started getting its benefits.

The premier said the people were able to make jam-free travel on the roads in their Eid journey, while good arrangements for communications in the rail, river and air have been made.

“Besides, our government has taken measures so all things remain peaceful during the Eid, and the countrymen stay healthy and well and their every festival is joyous,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said Eid has brought a message of joy after showing one month restraint by the people. “I want to share this joy with all,” she said.