Rangpur ready to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

RANGPUR, June 04, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur City Corporation with the district and Rangpur Metropolitan Police administrations and authorities concerned have completed preparations to hold Eid-ul-Fitr congregations amid tight security measures in the city.

The main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation will be held at Rangpur Collectorate Eidgah in the city at 8:30 am on the Eid day, officials in the district administration said.

Alternatively, the main Eid-ul-Fitr jamat will be held twice at Rangpur Court Jam-e-Mosque at 9 am and 9:30 am in the city in any inclement weather.

Assistant Director of Islamic Foundation here Md. Shamsul Haque said around 1,020 Eid-ul-Fitr congregations will be arranged at Eidgahs, mosques and open grounds in all eight upazilas and three municipalities in the district.

The national flag will be hoisted atop all government and private buildings, improved diets be served among inmates of the hospitals, orphanages, jail, vagabond centres and Shishu Paribars.

Rangpur City Corporation has completed decoration of the main streets with the national flag and various colourful flags inscribed with ‘Eid Mubarak’ writing giving charming looks across the city.

Public representatives and high officials, political leaders, academics, socio-cultural activists, civil society members and professionals would participate in the main congregation.

In the Rangpur city, major Eid-ul-Fitr congregations will be held at Rangpur Police Lines ground at 7:30 am, Munshipara Eidgah at 8:30 am, Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque at 9:30 am, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque at 8:30 am, Rangpur Medical College Central Jam-e-Mosque at 8:30 am, Burirhat Central Eidgah at 9 am, Central Bus Terminal Jam-e Mosque at 9 am and other Eidgahs and mosques between 8 am and 9:30 am.

Outside the city, bigger Eid jamats will be held at Mithapukur Central Eidgah at 9 am, Badarganj Chandamari Central Eidgah at 10 am, Pirgachha JN High School ground, Kawnia Central Eidgah, Taraganj Chowpathi Eidgah, Pirganj Central Eidgah and Badarganj Central Eidgah at 8:30 am and Paikan Baro Jumma ground at 9:30 am.