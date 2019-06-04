Home for third gender people in Sherpur

SHERPUR, June 4, 2019 (BSS) – District administration has allocated two acres of land for construction of a residential area for third gender people here.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Anarkoli Mahbub said the housing for third gender people would be constructed at Andaria village of Kamaria union under Sadar upazila.

About 57 members of the third gender community would get home in that area, she said adding that the initiative has been taken to bring the neglected section to the mainstream of the society.

Nishi Sarker, local leader of third gender community and honours student of accounting department of Sherpur Government College, said, they are very much happy with the government gesture of allocating home.

Third gender people are very much neglected as they are abandoned by their families and living on eking to others.

Third gender people would be able to contribute to the society if they get scope of better living and employment opportunities, Nishi said.