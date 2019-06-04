1,046 Eid jamaats to be held in Khulna

KHULNA, June 04, 2019 (BSS) – Around 1,046 Jamaats (congregations) of Eid-

ul-Fitr are scheduled to be held at the traditional and temporary venues in

the city and district under the supervision of Khulna District Administration

(KDA) and the Khulna City Corporation (KCC).

Local administration, KCC and KDA sources said preparations to construct

and decorate Eid Jamaat venues were completed in the city under the auspices

of Khulna district administration, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Khulna

Metropolitan Police (KMP), and other religious organizations for peaceful

celebration of the festival with due solemnity and religious fervor.

KCC will arrange a total of 184 Eid congregations at different venues in

the city while KDA will hold 862 Eid congregations at different places in

nine upazila of the district.

The main Eid congregation will be held at Khulna Circuit House Ground in

the city at 8.00am. But in case of inclement weather, three jamaats will be

held at 8.00am, 9.00am and 10.00am at Town jame mosque respectively.

The other main Eid Jamaats will be held at different venues including Town

Jame Mosque, Baitun Nur Jame Mosque, Islamabad Eidgah, Baitul Aman Jame

Mosque, Iqbalnagar Jame Mosque, Daulatpur and Khalishpur Eidgah between

8.00am to 9.00am.